When the transfer window officially opens for Sheffield Wednesday and Danny Röhl’s summer of change
The Owls have a threadbare squad on their books for next season as things stand, with talks ongoing with those out of contract in July that Danny Röhl wants to keep on board for 2024/25.
But in terms of new arrivals, when can they start coming in? Technically whenever, is the answer. Wednesday could make their first signing of the summer today if they so wished, however they wouldn’t be able to be registered – and therefore become eligible – until the registration period for England gets underway.
As per FIFA’s transfer window calendar, that period begins on June 14th, closing just under three months late on September 2nd - which is just over three weeks after the opening game of the new season.
It remains to be seen at this stage when Röhl, who is currently on holiday, will be expecting his players back in for testing and the start of preseason, however he has made it clear that he’d like to have a few things sorted out by then, including the core of his squad being put together. They already have some names that they’d like to bring in - including some that spent time on loan at S6 recently.
Wednesday have a lot of work to do in the coming weeks if they’re to achieve that goal given that they’re only just into double figures in terms of contracted players right now, and a busy summer is expected as Röhl looks to build his own team following their successful great escape last weekend.