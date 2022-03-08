No fewer than seven senior figures will see their contracts end this summer – including the likes of Massimo Luongo, Sam Hutchinson, Jack Hunt and Saido Berahino – with seven loanees set to head back to their parent club.

The club moved to nail down the futures of Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Dominic Iorfa and Liam Palmer in the last 12 months, but will wait to enter into talks with further names while they navigate an ever-manic fixture schedule.

Speaking to The Star last week, Wednesday boss Darren Moore explained: “Those conversations will be had probably more towards the end of the season. That’s only because of the busy schedule we have.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo is among the players out of contract at the end of the season.

“When you’re discussing contracts, they’re not something that can be done overnight, you don’t just throw them together in a couple of hours and they’re done.

“The upmost respect and humility is put into it and it can be a drawn out process for both parties.

“For me, when negotiating and talking contracts, that upmost respect needs to be taken to it because it’s all really important for everyone.

“For now everybody here is contracted and we’ve got a season to play. There’s a really busy March and April and we’ve got a lot to focus on there, so we’ll just continue and keep the focus on making sure we’re improving game on game.”

Hunt – who has an extension clause included in his contract that will only trigger automatically in the case of promotion – spoke honestly last month of his preference to get talks going sooner rather than later.

“We’re in some good form at the moment and we want to continue that and keep the focus on,” Moore said when asked about Hunt’s assessment of the situation.