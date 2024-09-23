Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday will find out who their opponents will be in the fourth round of this season’s Carabao Cup later this week after they secured their place at that stage for the first time since Carlos Carvalhal’s Owls achieved a memorable win over Arsenal back in 2016.

How did Wednesday get there?

Wednesday have moved past three teams from three different divisions to reach this stage, beating Championship colleagues Hull City 2-1 in the first round, League Two Grimsby Town 5-1 in the second round and then League One Blackpool 1-0 last week. All three ties have been played away - what odds a Premier League team to complete the set next time out?

When does it take place?

The Carabao Cup fourth round draw will take place immediately following the completion of the third round tie between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield on Wednesday. Kick off for that one takes place at 8pm, meaning the fourth round draw will take place from around 10pm, dependent on whether the televised match goes to extra time or penalties.

Why the delay?

It feels odd that Wednesday and the other teams already through to the next stage will have to wait over a week to discover their next opponents, doesn’t it? It’s because of the involvement of English sides in Europe and fixture clashing, with a controversial draw system having been laid out for the third round designed to avoid clubs in different European competitions playing one another.

The fourth round of the Carabao Cup is scheduled to take place on the week commencing 28 October. Ball numbers will be finalised and published on the morning of the draw - Wednesday September 25.

The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra. Coverage of the draw will be delivered live by The Star on our social media feeds, including reaction.