It’s a fierce derby, the Steel City one, but there haven’t been too many of them for Sheffield to indulge in in recent years – they have met just four times since Wednesday’s promotion in 2012, and three of them have finished 0-0. The last time there was a winner was the 4-2 Blades win in 2017.

In 2024/25, though, games will take place at Hillsborough and Bramall Lane once again between the two outfits, and Wednesday will be out to try and pick up their first victory over their bitter rivals since Chris O’Grady scored that winner in League One over a decade ago.

On Wednesday it was confirmed that the full fixture list for the English Football League will be announced at 9am on June 26th, and no doubt the first games that fans in this city will gravitate towards are those in S6 and S2.

The 2024/25 season will kick off over the weekend of the 10th/11th of August, with the regular league campaigns coming to an end in 2025 on May 3rd prior to the start of the play-offs in the Championship, League One and League Two.

According to the EFL, “The 46 rounds of league matches will take place across 33 weekends, nine midweeks and four Bank Holidays in the Championship, with Leagues One and Two playing over 36 weekends, six midweeks and four Bank Holidays.”

