When Sheffield Wednesday staff contracts will be looked at after Danny Röhl extension

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

News of Danny Röhl signing a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday back in May sparked questions over whether the likes of Henrik Pedersen and Chris Powell would receive new deals.

The extension of Danny Röhl’s Sheffield Wednesday contract until 2027 has not triggered immediate contract talks with the remainder of his staff to bring them in line with his deal, The Star has been told, with discussions to take place towards the end of their existing agreements when the upcoming season finishes.

One of Röhl’s assistant coaches, Chris Powell, had initially penned a deal until last month as his own preference but is believed to have extended his contract after Wednesday confirmed he would be staying into the 2024/25 season. The likes of Henrik Pedersen, Sascha Lense and Sal Bibbo are understood to be under contract the summer of 2025 and will see absolute confirmation of their futures parked for now as the club press on with their plans for the imminent campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will wait next summer,” a relaxed Röhl told The Star following the Owls in the Park event earlier this month. “My staff is (contracted) until next summer, they all have the same length of contract. For me I have my contract now and of course I will do everything to make sure they have the same length.”