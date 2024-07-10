When Sheffield Wednesday staff contracts will be looked at after Danny Röhl extension
The extension of Danny Röhl’s Sheffield Wednesday contract until 2027 has not triggered immediate contract talks with the remainder of his staff to bring them in line with his deal, The Star has been told, with discussions to take place towards the end of their existing agreements when the upcoming season finishes.
One of Röhl’s assistant coaches, Chris Powell, had initially penned a deal until last month as his own preference but is believed to have extended his contract after Wednesday confirmed he would be staying into the 2024/25 season. The likes of Henrik Pedersen, Sascha Lense and Sal Bibbo are understood to be under contract the summer of 2025 and will see absolute confirmation of their futures parked for now as the club press on with their plans for the imminent campaign.
“We will wait next summer,” a relaxed Röhl told The Star following the Owls in the Park event earlier this month. “My staff is (contracted) until next summer, they all have the same length of contract. For me I have my contract now and of course I will do everything to make sure they have the same length.”
In the midst of what is a whirlwind transfer push, Wednesday are currently spending time at the world class St George’s Park facility in the opening stages of their pre-season schedule and will travel to a training camp in Germany later this month to take in two friendlies just over the border in Austria. Liam Palmer’s testimonial match against La Liga outfit Leganes will make up the final match of a slimmed-down friendly schedule before the season proper kicks off on August 11.