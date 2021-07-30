When Sheffield Wednesday must complete new transfers in time for debuts against Huddersfield Town
Sheffield Wednesday kick off their 2021/22 season and will welcome back supporters to Hillsborough this weekend with a Yorkshire derby against old foes Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup.
Fans will make their way through the turnstiles at S6 for the first time in 515 days to watch a team pretty much unrecognisable to the one they left.
After what has been a huge squad turnover – only five of the 18 players in the matchday squad for the FA Cup defeat to Manchester City are still at the club – there could well be competitive debuts for some or all of Darren Moore’s six summer signings.
Moore has made it clear the club are looking to do more business as he attempts to add balance to the squad. He has stressed the need for further options up front, a need that has been pushed further by a hamstring injury suffered by last season’s top scorer Josh Windass in preseason.
If Wednesday are able to push any new incomings through, they have until midday on Saturday to register a switch with the EFL if they are to take part in the Huddersfield clash.
The Terriers could well line up with a familiar face up top in Jordan Rhodes, Wednesday’s record signing whose torrid spell in South Yorkshire came to an end last month.
Huddersfield have also been strongly linked with a move for former Owls captain Tom Lees, though he is still in recovery from the ankle injury suffered towards the end of his Wednesday career.