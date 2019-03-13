When Sheffield Wednesday hope Fernando Forestieri will return to action

Resurgent Sheffield Wednesday are keeping their fingers crossed that talismanic forward Fernando Forestieri will be ready for a first-team return after the next international break.

Forestieri has missed the Owls' last two Championship fixtures, having suffered a hamstring strain in the Sheffield derby earlier this month.

Although Forestieri is on the mend from his injury, boss Steve Bruce expects to be without the 29-year-old's services when Wednesday host Blackburn Rovers this Saturday in the last match before a two-week international break.

Forestieri suffered the second of his three separate hamstring problems this season when the Owls last played Rovers at Ewood Park back in December.

After hosting Rovers, the Owls return to action with a trip to Stoke City on March 30.

Bruce told The Star: "It is weeks with him but we must try and remedy this hamstring situation. We may have to try something a bit different but we are in the process of doing that.

"Hopefully he will be fit for Stoke when we come back after the break."