When do Sky Sports announce the next set of Championship fixtures? Here’s the Sheffield Wednesday matches that could be altered

In the coming days, Sky Sports will announce which fixtures they will broadcast over the Christmas period and it could affect some of Sheffield Wednesday’s matches.

The Owls recently had their match against Middlesbrough televised on Sky Sports, as well as clashes with QPR and Bristol City appearing on their red button service.



Wednesday are due to appear on tv for two of their next five fixtures, which include the Steel City derby against Sheffield United and clashes against Yorkshire rivals Rotherham and Leeds United.

Fixtures due to be broadcast from 15 December to 12 January will be announced on 9 November.

During that time Jos Luhukay’s side will play six league fixtures, starting with an away visit to Swansea City (3pm, 15 December) followed by a a home tie against Preston on 22 December which is also a 3pm kick off.

That match is currently due to be played on the same day as boxer Josh Warrington defends his IBF world featherweight title against Carl Frampton at the Manchester Arena.

On Boxing Day Wednesday travel to Middlesbrough, before playing West Brom at the Hawthorns on 29 December and a home tie against Birmingham City on New Year’s Day. All matches currently have a 3pm kick off.

The final match of a congested festive period will be against Hull City on 12 January, with FA Cup third round ties due to take place on the weekend on 5/6 January.

Here’s a full list of Sky Sports’ selection dates for the rest of the season:

Selections for December 15 to January 12 by November 9.

Selections for January 19 to February 2 by December 14.

Selections for February 9 to March 2 by January 4.

Selections for March 9 to March 30 by February 1.