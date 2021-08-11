What's he like? What's his best position? The expert view on Sheffield Wednesday new boy Lewis Gibson

His signing came and went in something of a flurry, announced on Saturday morning just hours ahead of the Owls’ League One season opener at Charlton Athletic.

Gibson’s signing was completed too late for that match, but he could be in line to make his Wednesday debut in this weekend’s South Yorkshire derby with Doncaster Rovers.

An England under-20 international just a couple of years ago, the Durham-born 21-year-old comes highly rated by the Merseyside giants and has a point to prove with the Owls having had a mixed time of it on loan at Reading last season where he played 13 times in the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday new boy Lewis Gibson spent last season on loan at Championship Reading.

Not a great deal is known about Gibson, so we spoke to Matt Joy, Reading FC writer for the Reading Chronicle, to get a some insight on who he is, where he can play and what he can offer Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion effort.

Tell us a little bit about Lewis Gibson - what's he like as a player?

Gibson is a versatile and handy defender if a bit raw. He was guilty at times during his Royals appearances of failing to track certain runs.

He's better suited to playing a central role and has decent physical attributes.

In terms of playing style, he'd is quite comparable to current Reading FC defender Tom McIntyre, should Owls fans be familiar with the Scottish defender.

There's been a lot of talk about his ability to play left-back..

He can and did do a job at left-back whilst at Reading, but his game as eluded too above is better placed in a central role.

There was a fair share of hairy moments when he was being attacked during his spell in the full-back role, especially against pacier wingers.

Are you surprised he's made the drop into League One?

I think Gibson is in that strange position of being too good for League One, but not quite ready for the Championship. That was the impression I got last year.

If he gets a solid run in the Owls team and builds a partnership or two, he could prove to be a very good addition.

Would you think he is ready to play as a proper first team player in that division?

Yes, certainly. Gibson does appear as a player who thrives on confidence, which was in short-supply given his bit-part role at the Royals.

Get him playing 30 or 35 plus games and he'll shine.

Why haven't Reading gone back in for him?

Financial issues have led to Reading being unable to make any moves of yet, but I'd of been surprised to see the Royals making another move this summer without these constraints.

He didn't quite make any position his own, with manager Veljko Paunovic seeing him as a man who could fill a gap rather than take ownership of a place.