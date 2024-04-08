‘What we need’: Danny Röhl’s list of improvements for Sheffield Wednesday has to wait for now

Danny Röhl has a list of improvements that he’d like to see made at Sheffield Wednesday – but insists that now is not the time to focus on that.
By Joe Crann
Published 8th Apr 2024, 11:58 BST
It will come as a relief for Wednesdayites that Röhl, who has overseen such a huge turnaround since joining the Owls, has plans for his future at S6, and having worked with the likes of Bayern Munich and the German national team he’ll have got used to certain standards.

A win over Queens Park Rangers at the weekend kept up the club’s survival hopes, and while he says that he has a list of suggestions he’d like to see implemented, the main thing at this point is staying in the Championship.

“This is a topic for the next weeks,” Röhl told The Star. “I will meet him, of course, and we’ll sit together. I have my list in different parts - it’s about what we can improve from our football side. What we need for this, what we can do with the squad, what we have to do to get some updates around the players and facilities. I have this in my mind. But we have to achieve our goals, and this is for me the biggest point.”

Is the list a big one? Was the follow-up question… “I would say that this is not small,” he replied with a smile. “But also you have to look, and I notice you cannot do everything immediately. You have to look what are the key points, what is really helpful and then maybe what is step two, step three. But the important one is to stay in the league.”

Wednesday’s next game sees them play host to Norwich City on Tuesday evening as they hope to finally make the climb out of the bottom three after months of sitting in the second tier relegation zone.

