Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It will come as a relief for Wednesdayites that Röhl, who has overseen such a huge turnaround since joining the Owls, has plans for his future at S6, and having worked with the likes of Bayern Munich and the German national team he’ll have got used to certain standards.

A win over Queens Park Rangers at the weekend kept up the club’s survival hopes, and while he says that he has a list of suggestions he’d like to see implemented, the main thing at this point is staying in the Championship.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a topic for the next weeks,” Röhl told The Star. “I will meet him, of course, and we’ll sit together. I have my list in different parts - it’s about what we can improve from our football side. What we need for this, what we can do with the squad, what we have to do to get some updates around the players and facilities. I have this in my mind. But we have to achieve our goals, and this is for me the biggest point.”

Is the list a big one? Was the follow-up question… “I would say that this is not small,” he replied with a smile. “But also you have to look, and I notice you cannot do everything immediately. You have to look what are the key points, what is really helpful and then maybe what is step two, step three. But the important one is to stay in the league.”