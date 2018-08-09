What to expect from Sheffield Wednesday on transfer deadline day

It has been a quiet summer transfer window for Sheffield Wednesday - and I'm not expecting that to change much on deadline day.

It emerged on Monday night at a fans forum hosted by chairman Dejphon Chansiri that the Championship club are under a transfer embargo and have been since April. The club remain in dialogue with the English Football League and hope to get the embargo lifted as soon as possible.

But Chansiri admitted it would be "difficult" for the Owls to add to their squad before the window shuts. However, he has not ruled out the club delving into the loan market, which closes on August 31.

As for outgoings, Stoke City retain an interest in goalkeeper Keiren Westwood while Cardiff City are reportedly eyeing up a move for talismanic forward Fernando Forestieri.

It would not be a major surpise if Westwood departed, with the Republic of Ireland international having slipped down in the pecking order behind Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith for a starting spot.

It is understood it would take a substantial offer for Wednesday to contemplate selling star man Forestieri, who netted in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Wigan Athletic.