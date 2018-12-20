What they are saying at Preston North End: Opposition writer gives lowdown ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Preston North End at Hillsborough, we asked Adam Lord of the Lancashire Post for the lowdown on the Lilywhites.

How are Preston faring?

Photo Neil Cross'Morecambe v Preston North End'Alex Neil, Preston manager

After a poor start to the season which saw them bottom of the table at one point North End are very much on the up. They head to Sheffield having lost just one of their last 12 in the Championship. The win over Millwall last time out, a fourth victory in the previous six games, means PNE are closer to the play-offs than the drop zone. The Lilywhites are most certainly looking up as they enter the Christmas and New Year period.

What is their style of football?

Alex Neil described his team as 'working class' after the win at Nottingham Forest, something he is extremely proud of.

He believes by and large his team will work harder and run further than any other team in the second tier.

More often than not that appears to be the case.

There is on shortage of quality in the side though, the team filled with emerging talent ready to announce themselves.

Who are the key men Wednesday will need to look out for?

Player of the year Alan Browne made it seven for the season against Millwall and will likely support Manchester City loanee and lone striker Lukas Nmecha in an advanced midfield.

On the wing speedster Tom Barkhuizen is really finding his form while at the back, Ben Davies is back to the kind of performances that made him the club's breakthrough star last year.

Perhaps the man most vital to PNE's chances though is midfield linchpin Ben Pearson.

The former Manchester United youngster is a nightmare for the opposition and makes North End tick.

What is the target for Preston this season?

After seventh last year hopes were high but all those big dreams are rather on ice at the moment.

With a good run over Christmas though North End can give themselves a chance of salvaging their season after such a slow start.

