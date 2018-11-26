What they are saying at Bolton: Opposition writer gives lowdown ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough, we asked Marc Iles of The Bolton News to give us the lowdown on the Trotters.

How are Bolton faring?

Phil Parkinson.

Wanderers have won one of their last 14 games and until Mark Beevers scored at Millwall on Saturday, they had gone 378 minutes without a goal.

It has been slim pickings of late, although their performances away from home have arguably warranted more than they have got.

What is their style of football?

Evolving. Not quite as direct as it has been in the past.

Played through midfield much better against Aston Villa, Swansea and Millwall - at least in the first half - so there's evidence to suggest Bolton may be better to watch.

How has the poor run over the past two months affected the players/manager?

I think all concerned at Bolton are used to scrapping at the bottom of the table, so there hasn't been any discernible difference.

Phil Parkinson appears to have the full backing of the Bolton owner, Ken Anderson, and while there have been some grumbles from the fans, it hasn't really spilled over into any great public show of dissent.

Who are the key men Wednesday will need to look out for?

Sammy Ameobi has shown himself capable of producing moments of magic, albeit he had a quiet game at Millwall.

Owls old boy Will Buckley was outstanding in the first half an hour at The Den and might well have a point to prove.

What is the target for Bolton this season?

Survival, first and foremost.

They did so on the last day of last season, and it looks like another scrap for the line this time around.

Whereas Bolton are not alone in having a tight budget in the Championship, many teams - Wednesday included - have the benefit of years of investment.

Phil Parkinson's squad contains only two players signed for cash fees (Josh Magennis and Christian Doidge) at a combined fee of about £600,000. It's a harsh reality.