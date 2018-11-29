What they are saying at Blackburn Rovers: Opposition writer gives lowdown ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, we asked the Lancashire Telegraph's Richard Sharpe for the lowdown on Tony Mowbray’s men.

How are Blackburn faring?

Had I been writing this seven days ago I’d have said they’ve settled in to life back in to the Championship very well.

But they have shipped seven goals in worrying defeats at Preston and Wigan within the last week.

Their performances were as poor as they have been in Tony Mowbray’s 21 months in charge, with concerns at both ends of the pitch.

What is their style of football?

Last season they pressed teams off the park most weeks en route to winning promotion.

They have tempered that slightly this season, with the better quality of opposition, but they are at their best when they play a high intensity, high tempo game.

Mowbray is looking for them to become better with the ball, and become more possession-based, but that is very much a work in progress.

Who are the key men Wednesday will need to look out for?

Bradley Dack has 10 goals already this season, but hasn’t been his usual vibrant self of late.

Elliott Bennett was suspended for the defeat at Wigan but is expected back in the side on Saturday.

He’s someone who can lead from the front and his all-action style of play could prove key to any possible turnaround in performance level.

What is the target for Rovers this season?

I think a top half finish is achievable, but after promotion, the aim is to be competitive in every game and look for consolidation so to provide a platform to kick on next season.