What Steve Bruce had to say about the prospect of Sheffield Wednesday entering the free transfer market

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has ruled out entering the free agent market to strengthen his Owls squad.

Bruce wasted no time in bolstering Wednesday's ranks in the January transfer window, completing the triple signing of Dominc Iorfa, Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar. The trio are poised to be included in the matchday squad for tomorrow's Hillsborough showdown with Reading.

English Football League clubs can still sign free agents as long as they left their previous club before the end of the summer window in August.

But Bruce, who left out seven senior pros from their victory at Ipswich Town last weekend, has told The Star: "I don't think now I will be looking to bring anybody in.

"As I have said to all of them (the Owls players), we're going to work with the squad we've got. Hopefully I willl give most of them a chance.

"I certainly won't break up the squad and I won't have people training elsewhere with the Under-23s.

"I will keep the main group if we can. It is not going to be easy that because of the numbers.

"I have made a pledge to them all that they are all going to be given a chance and that includes in training. I hope that creates a decent environment for them.

"We will see what develops over the next couple of months."

As Bruce revealed in Friday's Star, he stated his ideal squad size to work with is 23 to 24 players. Wednesday have nine first-teamers out of contract this summer, including Keiren Westwood, Kieran Lee and Gary Hooper, and four loanees are due to return to their parent clubs.