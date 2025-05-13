That time has passed since the Owls blew the roof off Hillsborough with a 2-0 Championship play-off semi-final win over Brighton & Hove Albion that stuck them ‘on their way’. Goals for Ross Wallace and Kieran Lee did the business in the home leg, with Carloc Carvalhal’s men completing the job down south. Then it was Hull City at Wembley. Alas.

The team from that night reads as a list of Wednesday modern day heroes - each of whom have gone on to interesting post-Owls careers. Only Barry Bannan remains at S6. Here, take a look at what happened next to the 11 that beat Brighton - and the three subs that came off the bench.