That time has passed since the Owls blew the roof off Hillsborough with a 2-0 Championship play-off semi-final win over Brighton & Hove Albion that stuck them ‘on their way’. Goals for Ross Wallace and Kieran Lee did the business in the home leg, with Carloc Carvalhal’s men completing the job down south. Then it was Hull City at Wembley. Alas.
The team from that night reads as a list of Wednesday modern day heroes - each of whom have gone on to interesting post-Owls careers. Only Barry Bannan remains at S6. Here, take a look at what happened next to the 11 that beat Brighton - and the three subs that came off the bench.
1. Kieren Westwood
Keiren Westwood spent seven years at Sheffield Wednesday, leaving the club in 2021 on a galling 199 appearances. He was widely considered the best keeper in the EFL during Wednesday's back-to-back play-off campaigns. A short stint at QPR followed his time at Hillsborough, he was later contracted to Crewe Alexandra amid an injury crisis and he is now busy with a coaching school among other business interests. | Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images
2. Jack Hunt
The popular wing-back left Wednesday in 2018 for Bristol City - only to return 'home' three years later in a free transfer switch. He'd have his own taste of play-off glory with the Owls in 2023, netting the winning penalty in the Miracle of Hillsborough before his second S6 exit. Has since been at Bristol Rovers - he's now a free agent once more. | Getty Images
3. Tom Lees
Took on the Owls captaincy after the departure of defensive partner Loovens - then saw it taken off him as Garry Monk awarded it to Barry Bannan. Left the club with a number of senior players in 2021 and joined Huddersfield Town, where he played 155 times before being released last week. Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Glenn Loovens
Another hugely popular member of this squad, skipper Loovens left Wednesday in 2018. A short stint with Sunderland followed before retirement in 2019. Has since worked as a scout with former club Celtic before moving into the world of football agency. Photo: Nathan Stirk