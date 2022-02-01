Harlee Dean, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Josh Windass all looked in some discomfort as they hobbled out of the clash.

Speaking after the win, Jamie Smith – himself standing in for the absence of Covid-diagnosed manager Darren Moore – didn’t give much away on the condition of the trio.

“It’s too early to assess at the minute,” he said on Dean. “Obviously he’s absolutely gutted in there, it’s too early to assess.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was the third player to go down injured in their win over Morecambe.

“He’s OK. He’s gutted but it is too early to assess any of the injuries that we had tonight.

“I’m not a physio and it would be wrong of me to comment on them. We’ll have to wait and see. Fingers crossed.”

There was a positive update on previously crocked trio Lee Gregory, Dominic Iorfa and Chey Dunkley and confirmation that Massimo Luongo and Tyreece John-Jules were left out as a precaution.

“With the multitude of games we’ve got, we have to plan ahead,” he said. “Mass is fine, there’s nothing wrong with him, it’s just the games. We’ve seen tonight what can happen with the amount of games and it’s just a decision we made. It was the same with Tyreece.

“Greggers has a sore foot, he got a whack on his foot and we’re waiting on that to improve for him. We’re hoping it won’t be long.