Promotion is the only goal for the campaign ahead .

It has been since the Owls’ play-off semi-final exit heartbreak at the hands of Sunderland 54 days ago – and indeed since they were relegated from the Championship one year prior.

Five new faces have arrived at S6 in the off season – Ben Heneghan, David Stockdale, Michael Ihiekwe, Michael Smith and Will Vaulks – with more expected before Wednesday’s League One curtain-raiser at home to Portsmouth on July 30.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore. Photo: Steve Ellis

Twelve players moving on has also given the squad a fresh feel and Wednesdayites should get their first glimpse of the new boys in action this afternoon.

It remains to be seen whether they will herald in a change of approach tactically from Darren Moore, or if he will stick with what’s familiar.

Sheffield Wednesday boasted the best home form in England last season. But their away form must improve next term if they are to achieve their ambitions, as new boy Vaulks – who previously won promotion from this division with Rotherham – pointed out.

"It’s all well and good winning your games in August and September when the weather’s nice and the pitch is good, but when it gets to Christmas time, early winter, and there’s three games a week it’s about the characters you have got in the dressing room.