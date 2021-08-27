What Sheffield Wednesday man said about links with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and more transfer activity
There are only a few days left in the transfer window.. and Sheffield Wednesday might not be done yet.
Darren Moore has brought 13 new faces into his Owls rebuild over the past few weeks and as revealed by The Star has mulled over a potential move for former Cardiff City and Middlesbrough attacker Nathaniel Mendez-Laing after the departure of Andre Green last week.
Speaking ahead of the Owls’ trip to Morecambe, Mendez-Laing’s former Bluebirds teammate Callum Paterson was asked his thoughts on whether the club should look for further reinforcements in attacking areas.
“I’d be raging,” he joked. “No, it would just add to the competition. Everyone is happy to be here, we’re happy to do a job and work for the team as a unit.
“Another player wouldn’t bother anybody really, it would just add another string to our bow so whatever happens, happens.”
On the potential addition himself, Paterson said: “He’d bring pace, power, directness. Mendy is a good runner with a great delivery and he’s great with his feet. He’d be a great acquisition for anyone.”
Wednesday’s busy summer has not prevented a promising start to the season and though it is early days, several players have called on a promotion aspiration.
The big Scot said: “We needed a reset, maybe not the way it came with a relegation, but to step back and have a look at things, re-evaluate and go again.
“That’s what we’ve done and we’ve come in flying this year. Unfortunately it’s in the wrong league for us and we’ll do everything we can to get back up there. But the wake-up came and we’ve answered that.”