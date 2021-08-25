What Sheffield Wednesday man believes Portsmouth, Ipswich Town, Sunderland and co will fear after Owls' robust start to the season
One of Sheffield Wednesday’s most in-form players believes the side can build on their solid start to the League One season to instil a fear factor in opposition teams.
The Owls head into the weekend top of the league and are yet to concede in five competitive matches this season.
And goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, whose penalty save in the win over Rotherham United proved to be a major turning point in the clash, believes their perfect defensive record can be built into a mental obstacle for opposing teams to overcome ahead of matches against the Owls.
“When people see that we’ve not conceded again, I think that sets the tone for the league and shows how solid we are,” he said. “Teams are going to know that it’s going to be really difficult to score past us.
“You build on that and it becomes a bit of a fear for teams that are coming up against us that we won’t give many chances.
“It’s probably a good little psychological edge.”
Wednesday were named among the league’s favourites for promotion throughout the summer and though it is very early stages in their assault on League One, signs have been good.
Peacock-Farrell – who dependent on further international involvement by Wednesday players could miss their home clash with Sunderland while he is on international duty – stopped well short of the sort of bullishness expressed by the likes of Barry Bannan, Josh Windass and Lee Gregory in explaining the Owls’ promotion aspirations, but said he felt confident in the journey the side are on.
He said: “It’s about staying cool, calm and collected, not getting too excited during the games and taking what comes in front of you at face value. Every game is going to be difficult in different aspects.
“We’ve still got players who haven’t played yet. It’s a great squad, a really in-depth squad. It’s exciting.
“Each game we play we’re going to get better and impose ourselves more. Obviously you don’t want to peak too soon but you also don’t want to not peak at all. It’s about trying to get that steady rise.”