What Sheffield Wednesday legend Chris Waddle thought of how Owls used Theo Corbeanu

The former England international, who is revered as one of the club’s greatest-ever players and made a home for himself on the wing at Hillsborough in a golden period in the early 90s, has watched a majority of Owls matches this season.

And one player that caught his attention early on was Theo Corbeanu, whose loan stint from Wolves was brought to an abrupt end this week.

Corbeanu, operating out wide as Waddle did throughout a four-year spell at Hillsborough, has since signed on at League One rivals MK Dons.

Speaking at a Q&A event a few weeks ago, the former England international offered his view on how Wednesday were – in his mind – misusing the Wolves youngster, a player he said he found ‘exciting’ to watch.

Asked what he thought of the Canadian international, Waddle spoke honestly on how he was being utilised.

“Well he’s not a wing-back,” he said. “I thought he could be the difference playing loose off the striker, or up front.

“I’d let him roam around and let him find those little bits of space and pick up balls. He’s not afraid to take people on. He’s very confident for a young lad and you can see that.

Sheffield Wednesday legend Chris Waddle has watched the Owls on the road this season.

“It won’t always happen for him, but if two or three come off you’re happy.