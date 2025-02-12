Danny Röhl described defeat at West Bromwich Albion as one of the most difficult of his time at Sheffield Wednesday - but took plenty of heart from the nature of the performance heading to Swansea City.

The Owls will take on the Swans tonight hoping to undo something of a hoodoo against Welsh sides in recent years. They have won only one of their last 17 visits to either Swansea or Cardiff - a 2-0 win in the capital under Garry Monk on the opening day of the 2020/21 - though they have come away with seven draws in that time.

The last-gasp nature of their Saturday defeat at The Hawthorns, coupled with a serious injury suffered by Di’Shon Bernard, left a bitter taste that was reflected in Röhl’s comments post-match. But the German coach saw plenty in their effort in the Midlands to take heart going into the Swansea trip and beyond.

The pursuit of 50 points remains the next identified pitstop and despite a run of three defeats in their last four difficult away fixtures they still stand an impressive fifth in the Championship away table. Swansea have lost their last two at home. The gap to the play-off places moved from two points to three with defeat at West Brom and it’s a situation Röhl is relaxed about.

“Sometimes it will get a little bit closer, sometimes it will get further away and this is the point,” Röhl told The Star. “We carry on; next game, next game. We know these are all tough games and if we see these performances over the next seven games heading into the international break then I am sure we get more than today (against West Brom). This is our job; carry on; next game, next game, next game.”