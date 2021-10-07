The 22-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur man impressed as a winger in the early stages of the season but has had to start from the bench or sit out altogether since a 1-0 defeat at Morecambe that set off a stuttering run of league form that has seen them slip into midtable.

Playing at left-back, Brown made a positive impact from the bench in Tuesday’s 2-1 Papa Johns Trophy win over Mansfield Town, prompting discussion over whether he could regain his place for Saturday’s clash.

Asked about whether he is seen as a left-back option, Owls boss Darren Moore said after the game: “Jaden can play left-back or he can play on the left wing.

Sheffield Wednesday man Jaden Brown.

“As you can see, wherever on the pitch he operates he can do so as efficiently at the back or on that wing. It’s wonderful for us to have.

“I was pleased with his game. I gave him 30 minutes tonight and it’s about those minutes on the pitch, Jack Hunt had his 60 minutes. It was always detailed for Saido [Berahino] to have 45 minutes on the pitch.

“It was the perfect night's work for the players to get the minutes on the pitch and everyone came off unscathed.”

One of several Wednesday players to have missed out on selection altogether on Tuesday evening was Sam Hutchinson, who also missed out on their defeat to Oxford last weekend.

The Owls suddenly look a little light in the middle of midfield given the longer term injury of Massimo Luongo and the continued absence of George Byers. Hutchinson has been drafted into the middle of the pitch in recent weeks having started out in defence at the start of the season.

“He is fine,” Moore said on the former Chelsea man. “We expect him to train later on in the week.

“There was no need to risk him tonight. We juggled the back and left one or two of the senior players out. We didn't feel they were needed and we will bring them back in for the weekend.