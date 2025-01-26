Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The unexpected outlay spent on keeping hold of Shea Charles has not killed Danny Röhl’s hopes of adding some quality to his Sheffield Wednesday squad for the second half of the season.

The Owls ended QPR’s hugely impressive win of five home wins on the spin on Saturday, snarling their way to a 2-0 win thanks to second half goals from Michael Smith and Callum Paterson. Star man Charles once again offered-up a vitally important effort in the middle of midfield having had his loan from Southampton renewed on fresh terms late last week.

The Star understands Wednesday have paid a six-figure loan fee to keep the Northern Ireland international until the end of the season, as well as agreeing to pay a higher contribution to his Premier League wages. Given the Saints’ decision to recall Charles before negotiating a fresh deal came only hours before the deadline for his recall last Thursday, it has sparked supporter concerns on how deeply it has cut into the finances available to Röhl this month.

The German coach has expressed the desire to bring in ‘big impact’ players before the window is out as he looks to push Wednesday on to an eventual tilt at the play-offs - after ticking off shorter-term goals. Attack and central defence are believed to be the positions the Owls are most hopeful of strengthening, though players in other positions, including left-back Ryo Hatsuse, remain a consideration.

Asked whether the unexpected Charles outlay has impacted what Wednesday may be able to afford in the coming weeks, Owls boss Röhl maintained efforts are still very much being made in the transfer market. The extended winter window closes on February 3, with Röhl having reiterated a togetherness in approaching the potential of further deals.

“It is a signal that we can keep good players, we know he is a key player and we missed him on Wednesday in the second half,” Röhl told The Star. “Liam did not do bad, but Shea is helpful. In this (re-signing Charles) we make a statement that we keep our level, but we know maybe there is something more to make this next small step.

“If we can do that, it would be fantastic. We are working on it, the chairman works on it, the recruitment. Let's try to finish this month with a win - we have another game - and let's see what we can do in the market.”