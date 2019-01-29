What Sam Hutchinson feels incoming manager Steve Bruce will bring to Sheffield Wednesday

Bringing in Steve Bruce as manager is a big statement of intent by Sheffield Wednesday.

That is the view of popular Owls midfielder Sam Hutchinson.

Bruce, who will be officially unveiled as Wednesday boss at a press conference on Thursday afternoon, has four promotions to the Premier League on his CV. His Hull City team defeated the Owls in the 2016 Championship play-off final.

Former Manchester United captain Bruce also guided Aston Villa to the play-off final last May.

Hutchinson told The Star: "I'm really excited. He's a massive manager.

"We played against him when he was at Hull and he got promoted with them. He is well respected in the game. He has been in the game a long time and knows English football.

"I don't think he would have come here if he just wants to plod around in the bottom of the Championship."

The ex-Chelsea youngster says the intensity has "gone up a notch" in training following the news of Bruce's arrival.

"The boys can’t wait," he said. "We’re all excited.

"The boys are very honest and always together regardless of whether people have said in the past it was fractious or not.

"Aggers (Steve Agnew) and Clem (Stephen Clemence) are here so we already know the style of play he wants to play. He wants to be aggressive and be on the front foot. He wants us to be very fit so I think it suits us."

Bruce's first assignment in charge of the Owls will be bottom-of-the-table Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday.Sam

"He has got bags of experience at Championship level and obviously his career speaks for itself," said Hutchinson. "It's a British manager so it is going to be quite nice.

"I don't think there is anything wrong with promoting British managers because there are not enough of them. They know the league, the country and what it takes to do well.

"You need that foreign flair and we have got that in the team. I think we have got a bit of everything."

