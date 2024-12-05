Sheffield Wednesday make a return to Hillsborough on Saturday after back-to-back away matches, with struggling Preston North End the next opponents.

Defender Yan Valery believes improved home form will be vital if Sheffield Wednesday are to push on in their ultimate mission to challenge the play-off conversation - and made clear the role supporters can play in that as they look to reinstate fortress status at S6.

A seven-point week following the November international break has seen the Owls arrive five points short of the top six, clearing a 10-point gap on the relegation spots in the process. Quite what could be possible for the side is not yet known at what is still an early stage of the campaign, though recent results have piqued optimism that they can continue to push on in what is a tightly-knit division.

Four wins in their last five matches on the road have reversed a trend in the opening weeks of the season that saw them pick up just one away point from their first four efforts. With inconsistent Hillsborough showings having scaled impressive wins and frustrating defeats, they sit 18th in the Championship’s home table. Crack that, Valery suggested, and the only way is up.

“It’s really important,” said the Tunisia international. “At the start of the season it was the reverse - home was good and the away not so much! But it shows we can do it and I’m feeling really confident about the next home games. It’s definitely important to be consistent both home and away if you want to go where we want to go. If we want to go higher then it is really important that we do that.”

Valery went on to comment on how much of a role Wednesday’s home support can play in pushing their side on up the table. The onus is on the players to improve their fortunes at S6, he said, but the impact a raucous atmosphere can have on both home and away players at S6 is one that he believes is clear - with opposition figures having told him as much after games.

“They make a big difference,” he said. “They need to understand we love our fans first of all. At away games you can hear them more than the home fans and that makes such a difference. At home, when teams come to Hillsborough and hear our fans it makes such a difference in their head, especially with our style of football when we press, it can force them (the opposition) into mistakes.

“All of that together makes a huge difference. I know sometimes the fans can get frustrated at sometimes the type of football we might do or when we as humans make mistakes on the pitch and they can go quiet or they might boo us. I don’t think that really helps. It’s about being all together. When they are really behind us and loud it makes a big difference to us and for the opponent.

“I have had players come to our stadium and say to me after the game ‘It’s not easy to play at Hillsborough’. The noise they make is a huge difference and the players are grateful for that.”