What next for Theo Corbeanu after star turn in Sheffield Wednesday's Sunderland blitz?

The teenage Wolves-owned loanee earned huge plaudits for his goal-and-assist outing and this week said he hopes to make a prolonged mark at Wednesday despite reports his parent club were considering exercising a recall clause in January.

Corbeanu had struggled for game time and made his first-ever senior club start in the 3-0 Mackems rout. Speaking to The Star after the match he banished any notion that he might wish to make a return to the Premier League club.

And Owls boss Darren Moore said the hard work continues for the youngster as he looks to cement a regular spot in the side

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He is right; he is here on a season long-loan and we have seen glimpses of what he can do,” Moore said.

“Competition for Theo here is fierce. Solid performances like the other night will do him no harm.

“What Theo will want to do is build on top of that performance. What we all want is for Theo to get better.

“It was certainly pleasing to hear him say that. It is great to hear we have got someone on loan with real care and affinity for the football club.”

Sheffield Wednesday winger Theo Corbeanu is hoping to continue his progression with the first team at Hillsborough.

Moore has spoken a number of times about the need for improvement in areas of Corbeanu’s game and that hard work had been done on the training ground to ready him for performances such as Tuesday’s.

Pushed on whether he thinks the winger is ready for sustained first team football, Moore said: “I think so. The timing to put him in was spot on.

“When you put a player in, the players has got to go and perform and I think Theo performed well [on Tuesday].

“We have worked with him over a sustained period and we are really pleased with where he is now in terms of contributing to the team.