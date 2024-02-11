‘What it’s all about’ - Sheffield Wednesday’s exciting new signing has one main goal
The 24-year-old joined the Owls on loan from Leeds United on deadline day earlier this month, and showed sparks in his debut against Huddersfield Town of what he’s got in his locker.
On Friday, though, he was given his first start by Danny Röhl, and the Colombian didn’t disappoint as his dancing feet help set up Iké Ugbo’s opening goal in what was a very bright full debut at S6.
He’s focused on the task at hand after winning the Man of the Match award against Birmingham City, and now attentions turn to the slight matter of facing Leicester City – away – in midweek.
“I really enjoyed myself,” he told Sky Sports after beating Birmingham. “The lads are great, and we’ve been working hard in the training sessions - I feel like we deserved the win… I feel like I’m at a stage in my career where I just need to be playing games, and the manager here put a lot of faith in me.
“So I felt like Sheffield Wednesday was a good club to join, it’s a big club, so I’m happy to be here to try and help us get out of the relegation zone and stay in the league.
“I feel like we have to go game by game. Obviously the next one is a tough game against Leicester, but I’m sure we’re going to be focused. Everyone is going to be working hard, and we’re not thinking too much about the future - it’s about the games coming up and focusing on them. That’s what it’s all about.”
The Owls face the Foxes at 7.45pm on Tuesday night, and Poveda will no doubt be looking to showcase once again what he can bring to the table in Wednesday's fight for survival at the bottom end of the Championship.