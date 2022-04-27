Sheffield Wednesday enter the last day of the League One season knowing the destiny of their playoff qualification is down to them, though they won’t have it easy against a resurgent Portsmouth side who will fancy spoiling the party at a packed-out Hillsborough.

The top three are doing their own thing and will be left to it, but there are a number of ways the positions from four to seven could end up falling; and Wednesday could finish the season in any one of them.

What’s the situation and what are the fixtures, then?

Rival Managers Owls Darren Moore with Wanderers Gareth Ainsworth Pic Steve Ellis

4th – Sheffield Wednesday P 45 Pts 82 GD +25

5th – Sunderland P 45 Pts 81 GD +25

6th – Plymouth P 45 Pts 80 GD +25

7th – Wycombe Wanderers P 45 Pts 80 GD +23

The final day fixtures are as follows;

Burton v Wycombe

Morecambe v Sunderland

Plymouth v MK Dons

Wednesday v Portsmouth

So what have Wednesday got to do?

In a word, win. Three points against Portsmouth would guarantee them fourth place and a second leg home tie in the semi-final.

But a draw and even a defeat could be enough to finish anywhere in the top six, depending on results elsewhere of course.

Goal difference could well play a part in the switch-up, particularly if Wednesday draw. The goal difference of Wednesday, Sunderland and Plymouth is the same at current – they’re all on +25 – though Sunderland’s is the strongest courtesy of their 78 goals scored to the Owls’ 74 and Argyle’s 68.

A draw against Portsmouth will be enough to secure Wednesday a top six place as long as Plymouth and Wycombe don’t both win, with Wycombe winning by two goals or more.

And here’s a thing, if Wycombe beat Burton 2-0 and Wednesday draw 1-1 with Portsmouth, the two sides will end up on the exact same points, goal difference and goals scored.

Still with us?

So what happens if Wednesday and Wycombe end exactly level?

It’ll come down to the head-to-head record of the two clubs. And Wycombe would come out on top having won the recent clash at Adams Park and drawing November’s Hillsborough clash 2-2.

But in this maddest of mad seasons it won’t come down to that. Will it?

What form are Portsmouth in?

Those of a nervous disposition should look away now.

Pompey are on a run of four wins in five matches – they drew the other one – and have lost only two games since the start of February.

Former Owls youth prospect George Hirst that has scored 10 goals in that time.

When are the semis?

Nobody is counting their chickens – this is Wednesday after all – but for those with one eye on the days they may have to book off work..

Semi-final first leg

Thursday, May 5th - 6th vs 3rd (7:45pm)

Friday, May 6th - 5th vs 4th (7:45pm)

Semi-final second leg

Sunday, May 8th - 3rd vs 6th (6:30pm)