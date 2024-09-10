Sheffield Wednesday defender, Mackenzie Maltby, had a full debut to remember as he got his first start for Scarborough Athletic.

The 19-year-old joined Scarborough as the transfer deadline came to an end last month, making his debut the following day as he came on late in their 2-1 defeat against South Shields - and though he’ll have been pleased to get a runout, he’ll have been waiting for the moment he saw his name in the XI for the first time.

He didn’t have to wait long. After remaining on the bench for the 0-0 draw with King’s Lynn Town the teenager was given the nod to face Alfreton Town on Saturday afternoon as they sought a return to winning ways, and while they didn’t pick up all three points it will certainly be a game that the young Owl will remember.

Maltby put on a good showing in defence for the Seadogs, and even popped up on the edge of the box with 12 minutes of normal time to go to fire in the equalising goal after they’d fallen behind just before the break. It took a deflection, but a smiling youngster made it clear that he was having his name on it.

The Wednesday academy graduate also spoke about how well he’s slotted in in Scarborough, telling the club, “I really enjoyed it. When the gaffer named the team I was obviously buzzing to get started and get some minutes under my belt and try to help the team… I’ve only trained once or twice, but even the first time I came in the players were all speaking to me like they’d known me for years - honestly, all of them - staff and players - have been perfect. They’ve been top.

"Obviously it’s a different challenge to what I’m used to in development football, but it’s what I need, it’s what I came here for. There’s a men’s physicality, and it’s about learning and doing my best from that.”

Next up for Jonathan Greening’s side is a trip to Dunston UTS in the FA Cup, and Maltby - who was named in the Team of the Week for his efforts - will be desperate to make as big an impact in that game as he did at the Impact Arena in his last outing.