What former Ipswich Town striker expects to happen in Sheffield Wednesday's promotion mission

Sam Parkin, who played in the third tier for the likes of Swindon, Luton and Walsall, pinpointed three key players in his assessment of the Owls’ 6-0 hammering of Cambridge United and suggested the club should go on to entrench themselves in the top six in the coming weeks.

Wednesday play bottom half quartet Accrington Stanley, Gillingham, Cheltenham Town and AFC Wimbledon as March turns to April and the performance of the Owls’ strike force was a particular source of encouragement, Parkin suggested.

Lee Gregory and three-goal Saido Berahino both played a major part in the win and had the luxury of being substituted early as their side cruised to victory.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

Speaking on Quest’s TV highlights show Parkin said on Darren Moore’s side: “It’s all coming together.

“I don’t think the manager has had an opportunity to get his best team out there and now he’s got defenders fit first and foremost.

“But Barry Bannan, more so than anyone, was involved in everything and the supporters were just salivating as well about Gregory and Berahino.

“It’s a strike force that if they’d had all season, they’d have been right up there.

“Those finishes [Berahino], are like they were in the early part of his career, fantastically confident finishes in front of goal.