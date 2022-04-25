What former Ipswich Town striker believes will happen in Sheffield Wednesday promotion effort

In what has been a topsy-turvy campaign, Darren Moore’s men currently sit in seventh place in the League One table but have a game in hand on their rivals, to be played at Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening.

A win would leave them needing only a point from their final day match against Portsmouth to secure a playoff berth.

Former Ipswich Town striker Sam Parkin, who played at League One level with a

Wycombe Manager Gareth Ainsworth with Owls skipper Barry Bannan at the final whistle. Pic Steve Ellis

“Fleetwood against Sheffield Wednesday? Sheffield Wednesday go into the game as big favourites for me, despite the defeat (against Wycombe),” said Parkin while working as a pundit on Quest’s EFL highlights show.