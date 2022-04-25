What former Ipswich Town striker believes will happen in Sheffield Wednesday promotion effort

The complexion of Sheffield Wednesday’s season has been shifted once again after the Owls fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at fellow playoff contenders Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

By Alex Miller
Monday, 25th April 2022, 10:00 am

In what has been a topsy-turvy campaign, Darren Moore’s men currently sit in seventh place in the League One table but have a game in hand on their rivals, to be played at Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening.

A win would leave them needing only a point from their final day match against Portsmouth to secure a playoff berth.

Former Ipswich Town striker Sam Parkin, who played at League One level with a

Wycombe Manager Gareth Ainsworth with Owls skipper Barry Bannan at the final whistle. Pic Steve Ellis

“Fleetwood against Sheffield Wednesday? Sheffield Wednesday go into the game as big favourites for me, despite the defeat (against Wycombe),” said Parkin while working as a pundit on Quest’s EFL highlights show.

“Fleetwood can't win a game. I fancy Sheffield Wednesday to win there and that would just about put them in the box seat over Wycombe.”

