What former Ipswich Town striker believes will happen in Sheffield Wednesday promotion effort

In what has been a topsy-turvy campaign, Darren Moore’s men currently sit in seventh place in the League One table but have a game in hand on their rivals, to be played at Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening.
A win would leave them needing only a point from their final day match against Portsmouth to secure a playoff berth.
Former Ipswich Town striker Sam Parkin, who played at League One level with a
“Fleetwood against Sheffield Wednesday? Sheffield Wednesday go into the game as big favourites for me, despite the defeat (against Wycombe),” said Parkin while working as a pundit on Quest’s EFL highlights show.
“Fleetwood can't win a game. I fancy Sheffield Wednesday to win there and that would just about put them in the box seat over Wycombe.”