What Darren Moore said on the importance of Sheffield Wednesday supporters as gruelling run continues

The Owls, who have played two and won two of a manic run of 11 matches in just 36 days, have clawed ground back on the division’s playoff spots and now sit four points from sixth with a game in hand.

Darren Moore, speaking after their impressive win against Ipswich Town on Saturday and before his Covid-19 diagnosis, said the committed Wednesday support have as much a role to play as anyone when it gets to getting his injury-hit squad through the next few weeks.

“They’ve been excellent,” Moore said on the fans. “They’ve got behind the team and drove the team on.

“I’ve made it clear to the boys, when they work hard like that and go about their business like that, you can hear them fro the stands.

“I’ve told them to put in performances that deserve their appreciation because they will stand with you and go with them all the way.

"I’m pleased for the boys but am especially happy for the Wednesday fans who have been sent home happy.”

Moore went on to say he was especially grateful to supporters given they have turned up to put their hands in their pockets in what is traditionally a difficult month.