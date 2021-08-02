The Owls are closer than ever to bringing in their eighth signing of the season, with former Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson believed to be close to joining the club.

And speaking to media after his side were edged out of a nip-and-tuck EFL Cup clash with Huddersfield Town on penalties, Moore refused to say any incoming deal was imminent but seemed confident of further activity in the coming days.

He said: “Close, to me, means when they get signed on a piece of paper.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

“Because they are not signed, as far as I’m concerned we are still a million miles away. We will wait.

“We are working extremely hard to try and get bodies in. Will there be bodies in for the Charlton game? I am hopeful there might be. If not then we’ll get on and move on, but we will wait and see.

“I won’t give you a definite number, but we’ll see how we go over the next few weeks.”

It’s already been a remarkable turnover in players in Moore’s short time at the club.

Speaking to The Star earlier in the week, he said: “Coming into the football club I noticed an imbalance in the team.

“We’ve been trying to re-address that balance and give a bit of continuity that we feel is needed. That’s why you’ve seen a turnaround.