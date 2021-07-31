What Darren Moore said about Sheffield Wednesday-linked Josh Sims and Marvin Johnson

The unveiling of Florian Kamberi brings the number of new faces at Hillsborough this summer to seven after no fewer than 13 senior men left the club in the past few months.

And Wednesday’s transfer business is showing few signs of slowing, with further links to the likes of Swansea midfielder George Byers his former Doncaster man Josh Sims and former Middlesbrough man Marvin Johnson.

Asked to provide an update on Sims, Moore said: “We’ve been linked with all sorts. There are too many names for me to go over because we’ve been linked with all sorts and understandably so.

Marvin Johnson is a Sheffield Wednesday target.

“Speaking about Josh as a separate entity, I’ve worked with him before, we know what the situation is and where Josh is at, and we’ll see what can develop with that goinf forward.

“I won’t be drawn on saying ‘yes, I’m in for Josh,’ I’m just saying that I’ve worked with him before and he’s a good player.”

On Marvin Johnson, a former Middlesbrough player The Star revealed is of interest to the club earlier this week, Moore smiled and said simply: “He’s a good player.”

The Owls boss has made no secret of his desire to bring in further reinforcements and admitted the club are still looking at bringing in targets all over the pitch.

“We’re after all sorts really,” he said. “We’ve been in preseason and we’re looking forward to the game tomorrow [v Huddersfield].