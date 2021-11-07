The Owls enjoyed much of the game’s possession but couldn’t make it count on a frustrating lunchtime in front of goal for both sides.

And they could well have had a penalty late on when Olamide Shodipo was brought down by a stretching Dan Scarr.

Asked his outlook on the penalty shout, Wednesday boss Darren Moore said: “I’m not sure. I’ll have to look at it. It did look it but I want to have another look at it.

“I don’t want to say too much now just in case it wasn’t, but from where I was in the technical area, it looked a penalty to me.”

Only seven of 29 shots shared by both sides were on target in a match lacking killer edge.

“On the balance of the play, we definitely had the better of the chances,” Moore said. “Bailey pulled off a point-blank, excellent save towards the end of the second half, but we had three or four chances that I think we could have converted better.

“If I had one small critique it was that in the final third we chose the wrong pass or didn’t quite get the wrong contact to make their keeper work to get the goal that would have seen us into the second round.

