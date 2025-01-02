Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wandering from the pitch at Hillsborough after his Sheffield Wednesday side earned a memorable 4-2 win over Derby County, Danny Röhl made a beeline for one of his unsung heroes.

While Josh Windass will rightly take the spotlight glare for the coming days for his incredible long-distance wonder strike, while Djeidi Gassama will take his own shard of light for his inventive goal and while James Beadle will again take a glimmer for another remarkable save - it is Max Lowe that Röhl spent the most time in conversation with as players and staff left the field.

A free agent signing in the summer from city rivals Sheffield United, Lowe has stepped into the Owls’ left centre-half role after a serious injury suffered by Akin Famewo back in October. He has been a vision of consistency in what was a foreign role, dovetailing nicely with Marvin Johnson and offering Wednesday quality building play from the back.

“Max is in an outstanding place at the moment,” Röhl told The Star. “He is calm, very comfortable on the ball but also in the duels with front-foot defending, he is very hard to beat and this is great to see.”

The former England youth international was effective in both directions, making a season-high eight tackles in a thunderous defensive display - more than twice as many as any other player on the pitch. No other man won more aerial duels. Arriving with a history of injury woe, Lowe has to date not had any issue at S6 and in a manic fixture run has played every minute of their last 12 Championship matches.

On his post-match chinwag with Lowe - who was playing against the side that gave him his start in football - Röhl said the message had been one of simple congratulation for another job well done. The German is clearly delighted with the impact Lowe is having on his side.

“This is what I told him,” said the Owls boss. “He is a key player, he is doing well with his performance. It is outstanding. I always believe and trust in him on the pitch and I never feel scared. He does well in both directions, gives us opportunities on the ball and he defends very strong in the duels. He has taken a big, big step up and with an injury to Akin normally you could be in trouble missing a centre-back, but he stepped up and used this opportunity. Looking at his history, he never played so many minutes in the last year. At the moment it is so great to see him at this level.”