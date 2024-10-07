Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a tender moment in the 76th minute of Sheffield Wednesday’s win over Coventry City that missed the glare of any television cameras broadcasting the match.

It took place in the seconds after the number of Djeidi Gassama had been lifted above the head of the fourth official and as the young Frenchman made his way from the field. A stunning goal to his name, a few bruises no doubt earned after a manhandling by the home side in the second half, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl place his hands either side of his head and spoke to him for a few moments.

His goal was the highlight no doubt, but the 76-minute outing capped off what was one of Gassama’s most constantly effective performance in and out of possession since joining the club last summer. He drew fouls and got his side up the pitch in a stop-start game, but what impressed Röhl most was his valour and hard work off the ball.

The Owls boss has spoken a number of times to extol the virtue of patience when it comes to the expectancy of consistency from his younger players. Gassama, who was starting his first league game since August, is one of the starlets in question. He posed problems for Coventry throughout.

Asked what had been said between the two as the former PSG man strode off the field to an ovation from the travelling Owls support, Röhl said: “I said to him 'This today is my Gass and what I want to see'. It's not just how he can carry the ball, we know this. But at Bristol (City) there was one situation that he didn't close for the second ball and he said immediately 'Yes, you are right'. Today he closed against the ball and into the game he was so hardworking.

“Then when he gets on the ball it means we can travel up as a team. Especially for Gass it is about consistency, not just ups and downs. If he can bring everything he does consistently, not just these performances, if he invests, then we are on a good journey.”