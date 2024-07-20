What Danny Röhl said when asked about Sheffield Wednesday’s Ian Poveda pursuit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee, Ian Poveda, is still without a club as the start of the English Football League season draws ever closer.

The Colombian international had an exciting spell at Hillsborough earlier this year as he played his part in the club’s great escape, and it’s no secret that the Owls have been looking at the possibility of bringing him back on a permanent basis.

Poveda isn’t the only one from the 2023/24 campaign that they’re chasing, with James Beadle already back in the door and talks ongoing over Iké Ugbo – however with the tricky former Leeds United man things have gone very quiet.

Fans have been hoping for news on the 24-year-old for some time now, and while Danny Röhl wouldn’t be drawn on specific players, he did insist that some deals are more difficult to do than others.

“I’ve said it before,” Röhl explained last week from their camp at St. George’s Park. “With the players we can speak about names and names and names, but it’s still the same process. At first we look from a sporting view with the player, and how we can improve our squad, but it’s also about what expectation is from the player, and what we can do as a club.

“We can’t make every deal immediately done because the player wants this, this or this. We have some principles, we have to, but we are looking for solutions and this is always part of the business. Sometimes it goes quicker, sometimes it takes more time.

“We had some crucial players last season in the second half that improved our squad, but we’ve also brought some good players from outside into our squad, and this is a good balance, a good mix. We’ll keep going.”

Wednesday have already made nine new signings for the 2024/25 campaign, as well as renewing contracts for the likes of Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer, Josh Windass and – most recently – Di’Shon Bernard, but they’re not thought to be done yet.

The Owls face RB Salzburg in Austria on Saturday afternoon, and The Star will be present to bring you news of the game as it happens.