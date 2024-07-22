What Danny Röhl said about Sheffield Wednesday's Iké Ugbo transfer pursuit
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Troyes attacker made a huge impact during his loan spell at Hillsborough in the second half of last season, coming on board to score a number of vital goals that ultimately helped keep the Owls in the Championship.
It’s known that Wednesday have been in contact with his French club about the potential of getting a permanent deal done that would see him return to S6, however as things stand there is no agreement in place.
Ugbo has not been named as part of Troyes’ squad for preseason, suggesting that an exit - even if not to Wednesday - is on the cards, and Röhl will be hoping by the time the transfer window slams shut in August that he’s back in blue and white again.
“The latest is that he’s not here at the moment,” he replied with a smile when asked about the 25-year-old. “But we’ll look at what we can do. He’s a crucial player, we know this, but at the moment we have to try. We have to look, and we need different options.
“We know the players who made a big, big impact for us last season in the second half, and I think that’s clear. With this point we’ll go on, but I can’t promise something now - it’s a process.
“You see that our squad is growing bigger, we have a good number and we can work hard. Now it’s about finding the last pieces of our picture, and that can take a bit more time.”
Wednesday have made a host of new signings over the summer, all of whom are currently in Germany for their preseason camp, and it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Ugbo could join them if a deal is done in time. That, however, remains a big ‘if’ for the time being.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.