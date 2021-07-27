Billy Mercer spent time as Wednesday goalkeeping coach first briefly under Chris Turner and then Paul Sturrock and Brian Laws and is now in the role at Premier League Burnley where he has overseen the progress of the Northern Irish international since his move from Leeds in 2019.

And speaking after his season-long loan to Wednesday was confirmed, one-time Sheffield United stopper Mercer hinted that the size of the club was a contributing factor and that he expected Darren Moore’s men to be fighting for an immediate return to the Championship.

He said: “It’s a great opportunity for him to go and play a lot of games at probably the biggest club in that league who be looking to challenge for promotion.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Having brought Wayne in to complement the group we already had we have plenty of cover, so we felt it was the right club at the right time for him to go and play some games.

“Hopefully he will get as many games as possible and come back and be pushing for the number-one spot.”

Meanwhile, Peacock-Farrell himself has relaid his first message to Wednesday fans, who have responded positively to his addition to the squad.

In a short video posted on the club’s social media channels, Peacock-Farrell said: “I’m delighted to sign for Sheffield Wednesday, I’m looking forward to seeing you all in the stadium soon and I can’t wait to get going.”

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has signed for Sheffield Wednesday from Burnley on a season-long loan deal.