In the unlikely event that Bolton go out of business immediately, clubs would lose the points they had won playing agains them. This is how the Championship table would look if that were to happen.

1. 1st - Norwich (6pts) Old position - 1st, Pts 78 - New Pts 72

2. 2nd Sheffield Untied (6 pts) Old position - 2nd, Pts 74 - New Pts 68

3. 3rd: Leeds United (6 pts) Old position - 3rd, Pts 73 - New Pts 67

4. 4th - West Bromwich Albion (3 pts) Old position - 4th, Pts 67 - New Pts 64

