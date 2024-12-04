For the first time in over 50 games, Sheffield Wednesday will be without Barry Bannan for a Championship fixture this weekend.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls skipper has played 53 league matches in a row for the Owls in a run stretching back to October 2023 - starting all but one of them - however will be forced to sit out the clash with Preston North End on Saturday after being shown his fifth yellow card of the season in the win at Derby County.

Losing their most creative player, and of course their captain, is obviously a big blow for Danny Röhl and Wednesday, and the German will have his thinking cap on as he mulls over how best to deal with his absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of personnel, the most likely option seems to be Swede, Svante Ingelsson, a player who has shown on a number of occasions this season that he can pick a pass and get Wednesday up the field. Like Bannan he also happens to be a leftie, too. Ingelsson has played in various different positions so far since joining the club over the summer, and he’d no doubt relish the chance to start alongside Shea Charles in midfield.

Another straight swap option would be to bring Nathaniel Chalobah into the mix for his first Championship start in Owls colours, with the 29-year-old having impressed in his cameo against Derby County as Wednesday turned things around to secure a huge three points on the road. He would arguably bring more control to the game than Ingelsson given his primary role as a defensive midfielder, but with so few minutes under his belt of late it may be that it’s seen as too early to start him.

A more defensive option still could see Liam Palmer take to the field to sit in front of the backline. It’s a role he’s played many times before and he’s certainly comfortable in that hole, but it wouldn’t be very Röhl-esque to go defensive at home, so if ‘Palms’ was to come in then it could be more likely to be part of a three-man midfield where he sits deepest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

That’s the other option, of course... A shift in formation completely. The Owls boss has shown in numerous matches that he’s not afraid to tinker with how his team sets up, and he did it many times within one game in order to get the victory at Pride Park over the weekend. Bannan and Charles have proven to be a strong midfield two, linking up nicely with each other since the Southampton loanee’s arrival, but with one of them out of action Röhl may be tempted to shuffle his pack in a more drastic way than a like-for-like player swap.

Bannan is expected back in the side in midweek when Blackburn Rovers come to town, but for the first time in Röhl’s reign at Hillsborough he will have to do without his talismanic skipper, and it’s going to be fascinating to see how he handles it.