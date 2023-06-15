News you can trust since 1887
What are the biggest stadiums in the Championship? Sheffield Wednesday capacity compared to Middlesbrough, Leeds United & more - gallery

Here’s how Hillsborough compares to grounds like Elland Road, Ewood Park, The King Power Stadium, Carrow Road and more in terms of capacity.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 15th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday supporters have spent much of the past few seasons in League One fighting for limited numbers of tickets and cramming into many smaller grounds from across the Football League.

However, promotion to the Championship will mean a return to many far larger venues including clubs like Leeds United and Middlesbrough. Other clubs like Sunderland and Coventry City also have large capacities and Hillsborough is right up there in terms of the biggest grounds in the division.

Here is how Sheffield Wednesday’s home compares to the other 23 stadiums across the 2023/24 EFL Championship season in terms of capacity:

12,021

1. New York Stadium - Rotherham United

12,021

17,900

2. Home Park - Plymouth Argyle

17,900

18,439

3. Lofus Road - QPR

18,439

20,146

4. The Den - Millwall

20,146

Related topics:SheffieldMiddlesbroughElland RoadHillsboroughLeeds United