What are the actual chances of Sheffield Wednesday reaching the play-offs?

A chance? Perhaps. Sheffield Wednesday head into Sunday’s monster derby clash with Sheffield United with a spring in their step following back-to-back away wins at Plymouth Argyle and Norwich City.

The Pilgrims win was a procession and the Canaries something else entirely, a fierce and battling scrap-back from a two-goal half-time deficit to win out 3-2. From a position of broad acceptance that Wednesday were going to fall short of the play-off places this time last week, there’s a creeping discussion over what may or may not be possible.

Wednesday have developed a penchant for achieving the remarkable late on in league campaigns and a dart towards the top six would certainly be another of those. It looks a tall order, but with the potential further momentum boost of a derby battle to play for, you can never bet against the Owls.

We took a look at where things are at and whether in fact they have much of a shot - and asked Danny Röhl what he thought.

What are Wednesday’s remaining fixtures?

Nine matches; five at home and four away. As the table stands ahead of Sunday’s derby clash, their nine remaining opponents have an average league position of 13th. So without further adieu, these are the dates to keep an eye on.

March 13 Sheffield United (H) March 28 Cardiff City (A) April 5 Hull City (H) April 8 Blackburn Rovers (A) April 12 Oxford United (H) April 18 Stoke City (A) April 21 Middlesbrough (H) April 26 Portsmouth (H) May 3 Watford (A)

So, what needs to be done?

It was some weeks ago that Danny Röhl said 70 points was the figure that could be enough to sneak into the top six at the end of the season and that could well prove to be spot on. Opta supercomputer projections suggest that as things stand Coventry City will take sixth spot an expected points total of 69.35 points and West Brom fifth with 70.81. It rarely goes the way the data surmises of course and these numbers are merely a guide to where things are heading.

The same projections have Wednesday on an expected points tally of 64.65 points and has them finishing ninth. Interestingly, it credits them with a 10.62% chance of achieving a play-off place, a monster jump from the 4.6% chance it estimated before the wins at Plymouth and Norwich. Bookies have it a 4/1 chance.

Of course these numbers don’t account for the changing momentum of football, the impact a team’s placing can have on performance late on in a season, injuries and so on.

But with 70 points as the yardstick to go at, the Owls would require another 19 points at an average of 2.11 points per game from their remaining nine matches. A derby win on Sunday would pull that back to an even 2PPG required heading into the last eight games - and could deliver a surge in momentum that could make things even more interesting.

Will home form cost them?

Frankly, it has so far. Wednesday’s double win on their southern road trip has cemented their spot as one of the very best travelling sides in the Championship. A tally of 29 points on the road has them sat fifth in the away table behind the season’s ‘big four’ - and only goal difference has them trailing Sunderland.

Indeed, only Burnley (10) and Sheffield United (11) have won more away games than Wednesday’s nine this season and only Leeds have scored more goals (27 to Owls’ 26).

At Hillsborough it’s been a different story to date and Wednesday are second bottom in the home table having picked up 22 points from their 18 matches at a Points Per Game of 1.22. They have the second-lowest home win percentage of 28% - the home win average for the division is 45%.

All that said, it will be would be hoped that some added jeopardy can ramp up the S6 crowd a little more and the fact is that the remaining home fixtures look gentle, with Oxford United (0.53 Points Per Game) and Portsmouth (0.56PPG) the two worst-performing away sides outside the current bottom three. Beyond Sheffield United - the best performing away side in the division with a PPG of 2.06 - the other home opponents are Hull City and Middlesbrough who share an away PPG of 1.17 - the eighth and ninth best efforts in the league.

What does Danny Röhl think?

Speaking in the moments after his side’s remarkable comeback win at Norwich City on Tuesday, Röhl was asked whether the evening’s result at Bramall Lane (United conceded late to draw 1-1 with Bristol City) meant the pressure was on them heading into Sunday’s monster clash.

The German coach has skirted questions around the chances of a late dart at the top six in recent weeks but off the back of their back-to-back wins - and with the 50-point mark broken - he suggested there was something still to go at but that his side would take things on a game-by-game basis.

“I will not speak about who has pressure or not,” Röhl said. “I think this is a special game, I want to enjoy this game at home with a special atmosphere. We want to play for the next three points and this is more helpful.

“With nine games to go there are 27 points and you know what it means, we know the run we had last year at the end of the season and I think there is still something in the season. But we should not look too far ahead in the future. We look ahead only to Sunday and we must invest again and again and again.”