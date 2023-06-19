The news broke on Monday evening that, after steering the Owls to promotion, Moore was leaving Hillsborough by mutual consent, with Dejphon Chansiri now on the hunt not only for his replacement, but replacements for his entire backroom staff who have also moved on.

It’s understood that players were as shocked as supporters with the decision to part ways, and there will be plenty of questions for Chansiri to answer when he plays host to supporters on Tuesday night at a fans forum at Hillsborough.

Windass, who scored more goals under Moore than any other manager in his career, had a short and sweet message for his former manager, taking to Instagram to simply say, “As a human being, one of the very best. What a man.”