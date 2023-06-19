News you can trust since 1887
‘What a man’ - Josh Windass pays tribute to former Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore after exit

Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Josh Windass, has paid tribute to Darren Moore following his shock exit from the club.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 19th Jun 2023, 22:42 BST

The news broke on Monday evening that, after steering the Owls to promotion, Moore was leaving Hillsborough by mutual consent, with Dejphon Chansiri now on the hunt not only for his replacement, but replacements for his entire backroom staff who have also moved on.

It’s understood that players were as shocked as supporters with the decision to part ways, and there will be plenty of questions for Chansiri to answer when he plays host to supporters on Tuesday night at a fans forum at Hillsborough.

Windass, who scored more goals under Moore than any other manager in his career, had a short and sweet message for his former manager, taking to Instagram to simply say, “As a human being, one of the very best. What a man.”

Young midfielder, Rio Shipston, also posted on social media to say thank you to the man that gave him his senior debut for the Owls - and he’ll be hoping that Moore’s replacement is also keen to give him a chance as well.

Related topics:Josh WindassDarren Moore