'We've got this' - Sheffield Wednesday defender explains Owls rally after late blow

Sheffield Wednesday had to keep their heads against West Bromwich Albion, says defender, Akin Famewo.

Famewo was a key performer for the Owls once again over the weekend, putting on an excellent display at Hillsborough as the Owls ran out as 3-2 winners over Championship leaders, West Bromwich Albion.

It looked like they might have thrown things away after a late strike from Alex Mowatt got the Baggies back level, however Anthony Musaba got on the end of a move curated by Max Lowe and Barry Bannan to make sure Wednesday did get back to winning ways after a rough period in the league.

Famewo, speaking to the media afterwards, explained that they had to rally together after what they felt was a bit of fortune for the visitors, and believes they were good value for the win.

“It was a bit up and down, or down and up in this case!” he said. “We still had a little bit to go in the game, so you want to make sure the team’s head doesn’t go down, so we all had to get on each other’s backs and say ‘We’ve got this, we’ve got to continue no matter what’.

"But it’s obviously tough conceding, especially a goal like that - I mean let us catch a break - but finally we did it, a great ball from Max, good ball from Baz and a good finish, and then it was straight into celebrations again! We had to lock it up and make sure we didn’t concede again.

“They’re top of the league and hadn’t lost, so we knew we had a lot of work to do, but we came ready, prepared well, and I think it showed out there on the pitch.”

The Owls are back in action on Wednesday night as they travel to Bristol City in search of back-to-back wins in the league for the first time this season.