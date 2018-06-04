Westwood says injury crisis was fatal to Sheffield Wednesday's play-off bid

Have your say

Keiren Westwood believes Wednesday would have “comfortably” sealed a play-off spot had it not been for a crippling injury list.

Westwood was one of a number of key senior players who missed large portions of the campaign.

Barry Bannan shows his disappointment at going off injured last term.

The Owls eventually finished 15th in the table and a huge 18 points shy of the top six.

Reflecting on last season’s poor showing, Westwood said: “The core of the team that got us to the play-offs in successive years was in the treatment room this season.

“Myself, Fernando Forestieri, Gary Hooper, Steven Fletcher, Barry Bannan, Tom Lees, Kieran Lee all out for long periods.

“If that team had been out there (playing) we would comfortably be in the top six.

“I have no doubts about that.”

