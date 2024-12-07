Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Michail Antonio has been involved in a road traffic accident and was airlifted to hospital

West Ham have given an update on the condition of former Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Michail Antonio, who was involved in a road traffic accident on Saturday

A statement from the club on Saturday afternoon read, “West Ham United can confirm striker Michail Antonio has today been involved in a road traffic accident.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time… The Club will issue an update in due course.”

The club went on to offer an update on the forward’s condition at 5.40pm, stating on their X account: “West Ham United can confirm that Michail Antonio is in a stable condition following a road traffic accident this afternoon in the Essex area. Michail is conscious and communicating and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital.

“At this difficult time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Michail and his family. The Club will make no further comment this evening, but will issue a further update in due course.”

Antonio became a favourite during his time at Hillsborough and played a huge role in the club’s 2011/12 promotion out of League One before being sold to Nottingham Forest in 2014.

Fans will be desperate to see the Jamaica international make a full recovery as they await further news on his situation.