West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield Wednesday will host Championship high flyers West Brom on Saturday 29 December as they look to end a stuttering patch of form in December.

Jos Luhukay’s side currently sit 15 places below Darren Moore’s men, who are pushing for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Owls Manager Jos Luhukay. Pic: Steve Ellis

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday 29th December.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is not being shown on Sky Sports, but coverage should be available via the club’s iFollow service.

How can I follow West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday live?

You can follow live updates from the match and get all the team news in the run up to kick off on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Fernando Forestieri is likely to be absent through injury, as is Kieran Lee.

West Brom have received a boost as all three of their injured players – Hal Robson-Kanu, Kyle Bartley and James Morrison – recently returned to training.

Who is the referee?

The referee for the match will be Andy Davies, and his assistants will be Paul Hodskinson and Daniel Leach. The fourth official will be Stephen Martin.

What are the betting odds?

Odds are not yet available for the match.

What is West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday’s form?

Wednesday are winless in three matches after a tough start to December, but will be looking to improve in their next game against Preston before travelling to Middlesbrough.

The Baggies are unbeaten in six matches, having toppled Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in their last league match. They last lost to Hull City at the start of November.